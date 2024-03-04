Iowa's Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA scoring record

What happened?

College basketball star Caitlin Clark set the new record as the NCAA all-time leading scorer in Iowa's 93-83 defeat of No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday. Clark's needed 18 points to beat the late Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record, 3,667 points, and she got 35. Clark passed Lynette Woodward as the top-scoring large-school women's player on Feb. 28 after beating Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's basketball record on Feb. 15. Clark ended her final regular season game as a Hawkeye with 3,685 points in 130 games.

Who said what?

Clark said she was honored "just to be in the same realm" as Maravich, Plum and Woodard, who "have just given so much to the game." "Records are made to be broken" and "honored," said Woodward, who was at Sunday's game. "Caitlin is leading the way" in "a great time for women's basketball."

What next?

Clark announced Feb. 29 that she is entering the 2024 WNBA draft after the postseason instead of playing a fifth year at Iowa.