How is March Madness changing in era of NIL and sports betting?

The rise of sports betting has brought new pressures to the game

Cooper Flagg in his basketball uniform, in motion with his left arm raised and his index pointer in the air
Cooper Flagg of Duke University once might have 'bypassed college basketball'
(Image credit: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's
By
published

College sports has experienced a revolution in the last few years. "Name, image and likeness" (NIL) payments are letting players get paid. The transfer portal is letting them change schools more easily. And the rise of sports betting has brought new pressures. All of this is on display during March Madness.

The NCAA tournaments are not "just about basketball anymore," said Forbes. Instead, March Madness is the "biggest branding stage" in college sports. Amateur players used to have to wait for graduation or to turn pro before (legally) making money from their on-court exploits. Now tournament time is the "prime earning window" for college hoopsters. Viral moments create "instant brand appeal," while big sponsors are shifting ad dollars away from NBA players to undergrads. Not every March star will make it to the pros, so the college years are the best moment for them to "cash in on endorsement deals."

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

