The 'secretive and strange' battle for the most powerful role in sport
Sebastian Coe among the contenders as the International Olympic Committee gathers to choose its next president
The eclectic members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are gathering in Greece to decide who will formally succeed Thomas Bach as the body's president at a ceremony in Switzerland on 23 June, "Olympic Day".
The position of IOC president "carries significant diplomatic sway" not just in sport but in global politics, said The Guardian's chief sports reporter Sean Ingle. One of the first people to call Bach and congratulate him on winning the 2013 election was Vladimir Putin. Yet the selection process is so "secretive and strange" it would "make a Vatican cardinal wince".
'No one tells you the truth'
The election is being contested by several sporting organisation presidents, as well as a prince, a politician from Zimbabwe and Sebastian Coe, the former Olympic champion and current president of World Athletics.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Coe is a well-known personality but in the "corridors of the IOC's headquarters", he is a "divisive figure", said Lawrence Ostlere, senior sports writer for The Independent. He's been "openly critical on a range of issues" and his "outspoken approach has often ruffled feathers", leaving him "loathed" by some senior IOC figures, according to a source.
The seven hopefuls are banned from holding debates or critiquing each other's policies and the rules also bar candidates from publishing campaign videos. Members are also not been allowed to publicly endorse their choice but there are whispers behind closed doors. "Everybody tells you who they're voting for, and no one tells you the truth," a member told Ostlere.
'No Q&A sessions'
Campaigning is restricted to a single "15-minute PowerPoint presentation" given by each candidate to the IOC's curious electorate, said Ingle. The just-over 100 members include a former school teacher from Cape Verde, a Bhutanese prince, Princess Anne and the Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh. The process is secretive and tightly controlled: IOC rules state that, for each candidate, "at the end of their time slot, the microphone will be switched off automatically" and "no Q&A sessions" will be permitted.
Voting starts on Thursday at a resort hotel, in a conclave-esque sitting behind closed doors, where even IOC staff must leave the room so only voters and essential election monitors remain. Members will have their phones and tablets "collected and stored", said AP News.
No one is expected to win an absolute majority in the first round, so, until there is a winner, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated until a winner is finally decided and the doors will open.
Whoever becomes the next president will lead the IOC into a "challenging world", said Ostlere, "facing down the climate crisis, deeply divisive issues of gender, the advancement of AI" and a "rapidly changing entertainment-scape".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Music reviews: Lady Gaga, Jason Isbell, and Astropical
Feature “Mayhem,” “Foxes in the Snow,” and “Astropical”
By The Week US Published
-
Art review: Christine Sun Kim: All Day All Night
Feature Whitney Museum of American Art, New York City, through July 6
By The Week US Published
-
Video game review: Split Fiction and Monster Hunter: Wilds
Feature A split-screen sci-fi adventure and the return of a 20-year-old monster-hunting franchise
By The Week US Published
-
Raygun: heir to Eddie the Eagle?
Talking Point Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael Gunn has become 'a worldwide meme'
By The Week UK Published
-
Looking ahead to the new and returning events at the 2028 Summer Olympics
In the Spotlight Flag football, squash and the obstacle course will debut alongside returning competitions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
And the gold goes to the wackiest events of Olympics past
The Explainer Prior games have included contests like pigeon shooting and hot air ballooning
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Biles takes all-around gold at Olympics
Speed Read Simone Biles won the women's Olympic all-around gymnastics competition in the Paris Games
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Salt Lake City named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Speed Read The Winter Games are returning to the US for the first time in 32 years
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
A brief history of the modern Olympics – and the winner's curse
Paris 2024 will be the 30th instalment of the summer Games
By The Week UK Published
-
Breakdancing to make its Olympics debut in Paris this summer
In the Spotlight B-Boys and B-Girls will battle for the gold for the first time in the games' history
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Should Olympic athletes get paid?
Today's Big Question For the first time in history, an international sporting body will pay some Olympians for their achievements in Paris this summer.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published