Biles takes all-around gold at Olympics
Simone Biles won the women's Olympic all-around gymnastics competition in the Paris Games
What happened
American gymnast Simone Biles won the women's Olympic all-around gymnastics competition on Thursday in Paris, taking home her ninth Olympic medal — and sixth gold. She defeated Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and fellow American Suni Lee, who won bronze.
Who said what
Biles is the "only American gymnast to win gold in the all-around final more than once," NBC said. The 27-year-old is also the "oldest Olympics women's gymnastics champ since 1952," The Associated Press said. Biles' win comes three years after she withdrew from the Tokyo Games, prompting critics to call her a "loser, a quitter and un-American," The New York Times said. This year, she "proved to the world, and to herself, that she was unstoppable."
What next?
Biles' triumph is one of the "certain competitions" that gymnastics followers will "rewatch years later," The Washington Post said. She is the "best to ever do it, and it's not even close," USA Today said. All others "take a backseat to Biles."
Rafi Schwartz
