Biles takes all-around gold at Olympics

Simone Biles won the women's Olympic all-around gymnastics competition in the Paris Games

Gold medal winner Simone Biles of the United States and bronze medal winner Sunisa Lee celebrate their victory
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

American gymnast Simone Biles won the women's Olympic all-around gymnastics competition on Thursday in Paris, taking home her ninth Olympic medal — and sixth gold. She defeated Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and fellow American Suni Lee, who won bronze. 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

