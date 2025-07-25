The week's best photos

The Tour de France on horseback, a watery wedding, and more

Swimming synch

Austrian athletes compete in the final of the women's duet artistic event at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore

A plane crash

Emergency crews launch a search and rescue operation after an Air Force training jet crashed into a school in Dhaka, Bangladesh

