Thomas Tuchel to become next England football manager
'Divisive' and 'fiery' German coach hopes to lead the men's team to victory
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reached an agreement to lead the England men's football team. The German coach will take over from Gareth Southgate, who left the role after the Euro 2024 campaign in the summer.
A "control freak" who has been "described as 'charming', an 'incredible coach', but also 'divisive'", Tuchel will become only the third foreign permanent manager of England's men's team, said the BBC's Constantin Eckner, after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. His challenge is to become "just the second foreign coach to win a men's World Cup or European Championship".
The 51-year-old man is a "fiery tactical zealot", said Barney Ronay in The Guardian. He won league titles with both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as the Champions League during his time at Chelsea. While he may be "baggage heavy", he is still an "intriguing choice that makes sense".
He "possesses all the ingredients to become a classic England manager", said Andy Dillon in The Sun. "Tactical nous, drive, energy, experience", and "a tangled love life". He is a "vastly different personality" to Southgate, but we should "welcome back the most explosive, dynamic, charismatic and impossibly tall and gangly coach to have lit up the Premier League".
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
