Thomas Tuchel to become next England football manager

'Divisive' and 'fiery' German coach hopes to lead the men's team to victory

Thomas Tuchel prepares for Bundesliga match
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reached an agreement to lead the England men's football team. The German coach will take over from Gareth Southgate, who left the role after the Euro 2024 campaign in the summer.

A "control freak" who has been "described as 'charming', an 'incredible coach', but also 'divisive'", Tuchel will become only the third foreign permanent manager of England's men's team, said the BBC's Constantin Eckner, after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. His challenge is to become "just the second foreign coach to win a men's World Cup or European Championship".

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

