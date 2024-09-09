Cop benched after NFL star handcuffed in traffic stop

A Miami-Dade police officer detained Dolphins star Tyreek Hill before the game

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recreates pre-game handcuffing after 80-yard touchdown
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The Miami-Dade Police Department opened an investigation into a traffic stop of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill as he arrived at Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Video from passersby showed Hill on the ground and in handcuffs. "One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted," Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels said in a statement.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

