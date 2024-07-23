Bodycam shows deputy killing Black woman

An Illinois deputy fatally shot Sonya Massey, who had called 911 about suspected trespassers

Body camera video released by Illinois State Police, former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, left, points his gun at Sonya Massey
Sean Grayson was indicted on first-degree murder and faces up to life in prison
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Prosecutors in Springfield, Illinois, released body-camera footage Monday showing a white sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed Black woman, Sonya Massey, who had called 911 about suspected prowlers in her yard on July 6. The deputy, Sean Grayson, was indicted on first-degree murder and other charges last Wednesday then sacked on Thursday. He pleaded not guilty.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

