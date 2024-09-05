Teen kills 4 in Georgia high school shooting

A student shot and killed two classmates and two teachers at Apalachee High School

Girl and mother stand outside Georgia&#039;s Apalachee High School after school shooting
This was the 24th school shooting of 2024
(Image credit: Christian Monterrosa / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A student shot and killed two classmates and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, yesterday. The 14-year-old suspect, who surrendered when confronted by police, used an "AR-platform-style weapon" in the shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Nine other people sustained non-fatal injuries.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

