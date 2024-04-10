Parents of school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years

Jennifer and James Crumbley are the first parents to be convicted in a US mass shooting

Jennifer and James Crumbley at sentencing
The groundbreaking case was "about inactions," not actions
(Image credit: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

James and Jennifer Crumbley, whose teenage son killed four students in a 2021 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, were sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. They are the first parents held directly responsible for a school shooting carried out by their child.

