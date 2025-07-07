Australian woman found guilty of mushroom murders

Erin Patterson murdered three of her ex-husband's relatives by serving them toxic death cap mushrooms

Erin Patterson pictured in a prison vehicle in at Latrobe Valley Magistrate&#039;s Court in Morwell, Australia, in May
Erin Patterson in a prison vehicle in at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court in Morwell, Australia, in May
What happened

A jury in Australia Monday found Erin Patterson guilty of murdering three of her estranged husband's relatives by serving them Beef Wellingtons laced with toxic death cap mushrooms. Her husband's parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and aunt, Heather Wilkinson, died in the days following the family lunch in July 2023. Wilkinson's husband was also severely ill after eating the meal but survived.

