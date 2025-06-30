Sniper kills 2 Idaho firefighters in ambush

A man started a wildfire, then fired a rifle at first responders when they arrived

Firefighters killed in sniper ambush in northern Idaho
The suspected lone gunman was found dead in the Canfield Mountain recreation area
(Image credit: Mehmet Yaren Bozgun / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

A man started a wildfire at a popular wilderness area near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Sunday afternoon then fired a rifle at first responders when they arrived to put out the flames, killing two firefighters, officials said. A third firefighter was "fighting for his life" after undergoing surgery, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said during a news conference Sunday night. The suspected lone gunman was found dead in the Canfield Mountain recreation area with a firearm nearby, Norris said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸