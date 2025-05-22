2 Israel Embassy staff shot dead at DC Jewish museum

The suspected gunman chanted 'free, free Palestine'

Israeli Embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, killed May 21 outside Washington, D.C.&#039;s Capital Jewish Museum
(Image credit: IsraelinUSA / Twitter / Anadolu via Getty Images)
What happened

Two young Israeli Embassy workers were fatally shot Wednesday night as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in downtown Washington, D.C. The suspected gunman walked into the museum after the shooting and chanted "free, free Palestine" while being detained by event security, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

