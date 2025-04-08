Jewish communities are wary of Trump's push to punish antisemitism

While the White House expands its effort to criminalize actions it deems harmful to Jewish Americans, not everyone in those same communities is on board

The Trump administration has been 'using antisemitism as a pretext to advance a radical agenda,' critics say
President Donald Trump has long portrayed himself as a steadfast friend and fierce protector of Jewish people the world over. Jewish Americans, however, have been mostly unconvinced, voting overwhelmingly for Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024, keeping with decades of precedent for liberal candidates. Nevertheless, just days into his second term, Trump signed an executive order to "combat antisemitism," focusing largely on the campus-roiling protests against Israel's war on the Gaza Strip.

Since then, the Trump administration has targeted several international students for deportation, ostensibly over their roles in the recent protests. At the same time, allegations of permitting antisemitism to flourish on campus have been the purported basis for the White House's push to defund Ivy League schools like Columbia and Brown University. But as the White House touts its efforts, a growing number of Jewish Americans have begun speaking out about what they claim is the exploitation of their identities for the president's personal agenda.

