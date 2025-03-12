What's at stake in the Mahmoud Khalil deportation fight?

Vague accusations and First Amendment concerns

Photo composite illustration of Mahmoud Khalil and activists protesting his release
If the government can detain an individual because it does not like his politics, 'then no one is safe'
The Trump administration moved this week to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate of Palestinian heritage who once led campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza. Critics say Khalil's arrest is a threat to the First Amendment and to the rights of Americans everywhere.

Khalil is a legal permanent resident — a green card holder — who "isn't charged with a crime," said NPR. The Trump administration instead said he should be deported for protest activities that it "equates with antisemitism and support for terrorism" committed by Hamas. One obstacle, however, is that legal experts say green card holders have free speech rights. The Constitution "does not distinguish between citizens and non-citizens" when it comes to the First Amendment, said Georgetown Law professor David Cole. If the government cannot punish a citizen for speech, it also cannot "deport a foreign national for their speech."

