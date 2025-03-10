ICE arrests Palestinian advocate with green card

Recent Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil has had his visa revoked, despite his status as a permanent resident

Pro-Palestinian protest negotiator Mahmoud Khalil at Columbia University
(Image credit: Selcuk Acar / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a Palestinian activist and recent Columbia University graduate student, Mahmoud Khalil, at his New York apartment Saturday night, his lawyer said Sunday. The ICE agents said they were revoking Khalil's student visa, his lawyer Amy Greer said, and when told Khalil was a legal permanent resident with a green card, "the agent said they revoked that too."

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

