A history of student protest at Columbia University

Anti-Israel demonstrations at NYC's Ivy League university echo protests against Vietnam War and South African apartheid

At Columbia University in April 1968, a professor opens a door to find an entrance blocked during student sit-ins
In 1968, students protested against Columbia's affiliation with weapons research and plans they considered to be racist
(Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

Police in riot gear raided Columbia University in New York City last night, arresting dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters encamped in a university building.

Students at the Ivy League institution in Manhattan had been occupying the Hamilton Hall building, protesting against Israel's war in Gaza and fuelling a wave of similar campus demonstrations across the US. But tensions have "reached boiling point", with hundreds of protesters arrested at multiple universities over the past week, said Sky News

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Columbia University Us News Students History Protests Apartheid
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸