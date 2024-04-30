Columbia begins suspending Gaza war protesters

The students are potentially barred from campus buildings and finals and ineligible to graduate in May

Tent encampment at Columbia University
Columbia's academic sanctions appeared aimed at getting the encampment to "peter out" before graduation
(Image credit: Victor J. Blue for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Columbia University said Monday it started suspending students who disregarded orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment, potentially barring them from campus buildings and finals and rendering them ineligible to graduate in May. Dozens of students occupied Columbia's Hamilton Hall early Tuesday. An April 18 crackdown at Columbia fueled similar entrenched protests against Israel's Gaza war, leading to about 1,000 arrests at 22 universities in 16 states, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

