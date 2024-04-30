Columbia begins suspending Gaza war protesters

What happened

Columbia University said Monday it started suspending students who disregarded orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment, potentially barring them from campus buildings and finals and rendering them ineligible to graduate in May. Dozens of students occupied Columbia's Hamilton Hall early Tuesday. An April 18 crackdown at Columbia fueled similar entrenched protests against Israel's Gaza war, leading to about 1,000 arrests at 22 universities in 16 states, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

Who said what

With talks at an impasse, Columbia has "begun suspending students as part of this next phase of our efforts to ensure safety on our campus" and curtail the "noisy distraction" as students prepare for exams, university spokesperson Ben Chang said. Columbia's administration "didn't even offer us divestment" from Israel, said graduate student Sueda Polat, an encampment organizer. "We will not be moved unless by force."

Columbia's academic sanctions appeared aimed at getting the encampment to "peter out" before graduation "rather than to root it out with force," inciting more protests, The New York Times said. Other elite universities have had mixed results, The Associated Press said. In one "rare case," Northwestern University on Monday reached an agreement with students to allow "peaceful demonstrations through the June 1 end of spring classes" but no tents or outsiders.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Columbia hopes to avoid canceling its May 15 commencement, typically held on the lawn occupied by protesters. The University of Southern California scrapped its main graduation ceremony.