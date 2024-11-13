Sudan's forgotten pyramids

Brutal civil war and widespread looting threatens the African nation's ancient heritage

Photo collage of the Sudanese pyramids, RSF militia, and a vintage map of the area where the pyramids are located
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Sudan boasts even more pyramids than Egypt, but its treasured archaeological heritage is increasingly under threat from its brutal civil war.

Meroë, a city on the banks of the Nile and once the capital of the ancient kingdom of Kush, formerly "drew intrepid tourists to see the carvings and hieroglyphs housed in some of the 200 pyramids" built nearly 2,500 years ago, said the Financial Times. But since Sudan's civil war broke out last year, the site has been "deserted". The pyramids' sole caretaker, a woman named Fozia Khalid, is "the only person standing between some of Sudan's greatest art treasures and rampaging armies accused of looting priceless antiquities".

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

