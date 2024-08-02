Large Sudan displaced people camp 'in famine'

Global hunger experts have made an official declaration of famine for more than half a million people in North Darfur

Children collecting grain
This marks only the third time a famine determination has been made in 20 years
What happened

The civil war in Sudan has caused famine in a camp housing half a million displaced people in the country's North Darfur region, according to a report by an independent group of food security experts.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

