Sudan's year of civil war: 'the world has turned its back'

By The Week UK
published

"Exactly a year ago, Sudan's ruinous collapse began," said Ishaan Tharoor in The Washington Post

On 15 April 2023, tensions between the nation's two most powerful factions – the Sudanese armed forces, headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti" – "exploded into open war". Air strikes hit cities; militiamen and vigilantes set up checkpoints and looted neighbourhoods. "The capital, Khartoum, transformed into a sprawling battlefield." 

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

