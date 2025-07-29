Does depopulation threaten humanity?

Falling birth rates could create a 'smaller, sadder, poorer future'

Falling birth rates will test a lot of assumptions
Governments around the world are trying new policies to boost birth rates: China this week said it will offer new parents a subsidy of $500 per child. But what happens to humanity if the fertility crisis cannot be reversed?

Global fertility is now at the lowest rate "in recorded history," creating a potential "depopulation bomb," said Greg Ip at The Wall Street Journal. That worries authors Dean Spears and Michael Geruso, whose new book, "After the Spike: Population, Progress, and the Case for People," is an "impassioned case" against ignoring that trend. "Humanity could hasten its own extinction" if birth rates stay below replacement level, the duo said.

