Have we reached peak population?

The global populace is expected to plateau before the end of the century

Predicting the global population's trajectory is no easy task
As the new year begins, we could be one step closer to peak population.

According to the UN's latest projections, the global population is expected to peak at around 10.3 billion in the mid-2080s, earlier than previously predicted. It is then expected to plateau at about 10.2 million by 2100. Experts say lower birth rates and falling fertility levels – especially in "ultra-low" fertility countries like China, Italy and Spain – are to blame for the more imminent peak.

