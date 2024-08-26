Should we be worried about declining birth rates?

Baby boom or bust

Ultrasound photo and stethoscope.
Birth rates are declining — and there are conflicting views on the implications
(Image credit: Aslan Alphan / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

The global population has been growing at a much slower pace than before and some countries' populations have actually decreased. In 2023, the U.S. birth rate dropped to a record low of approximately 1.7 births per woman, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The required replacement rate for a population to be maintained is 2.1 children per woman, but many countries are no longer reaching that. South Korea currently has the lowest birth rate in the world, at just 0.72 children per woman. "What we are experiencing now, and have been experiencing for decades, is something that we have not seen before in human history, which is a large-scale, cross-national, cross-cultural shift towards preferring and having smaller families," Jennifer D. Sciubba, a demographer and the author of "8 Billion and Counting: How Sex, Death, and Migration Shape Our World," said to CNN.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Talking Points Birth Rates Health And Wellness Population
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸