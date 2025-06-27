Deadly fungus tied to a pharaoh's tomb may help fight cancer

A once fearsome curse could be a blessing

Photo collage of the funerary mask of Tutankhamun, Petri dishes and fungi
The Aspergillus flavus fungus contains molecules that can effectively fight leukemia cancer cells
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
A fatal fungus once thought to be a curse could potentially help fight disease. Scientists discovered molecules in a fungus linked to Tutankhamun's tomb that stop the proliferation of cancer cells and are as effective as currently used treatments. Fungi may hold a treasure trove of medical breakthroughs just waiting to be unearthed.

Treatment from beyond the grave

