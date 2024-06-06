Pronatalists stir controversy in era of falling birth rates

Are the movement's members creating an 'army of like-minded people?'

Photo collage of babies, chromosomes, a placenta, ultrasound scan and a map of the world
More babies means more nationalistic stability, the movement's thinking goes
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Malcolm and Simone Collins are on a mission to make babies. Lots of babies. "America's premier pronatalists" have three children — Octavian George, Torsten Savage and Titan Invictus are already part of the brood —  with a little girl, Industry Americus, on the way, said The Guardian. The couple is part of a movement that includes 11-time father Elon Musk, who is worried about the world's declining birth rates and "focused on producing the maximum number of heirs." And these baby makers are getting the word out the old-fashioned way: by becoming influencers. "We don't mind being human clickbait – that's kind of our job," said Malcolm.

The Collinses might come off a bit eccentric, but they reflect wider fears. "If current forecasts are accurate, 2064 will be the first year in centuries when fewer babies are born than people die," said The Economist. Declining fertility in the United States, China, South Korea and Europe — and around the world — will eventually produce an economic disaster. "Sapped of workers and ideas, economic growth could collapse while public debt balloons." Smaller, aging populations "mean less growth and a more fractious world." Is the pronatalist movement onto something?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Birth Rates Pronatalists
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest