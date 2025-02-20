Is method acting falling out of fashion?

The divisive technique has its detractors, though it has also wrought quite a few Oscar-winning performances

Ariana Grande attends the &quot;Wicked: Part One&quot; European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London
Ariana Grande stars in 'Wicked' and has seemingly adopted the personality of her character, Galinda, in the process
(Image credit: Neil Mockford / WireImage / Getty Images)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

Method acting — or the controversial practice of experiencing a role as opposed to merely representing it — is a technique that has been maligned and venerated in equal measure. Many famous and flashy performances exist by virtue of actors who went "method," from Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker" to Heath Ledger in "The Dark Knight" to Daniel Day-Lewis in, well, everything. But the technique remains divisive, with some critics skeptical of its motivations and results.

The acting style has evolved considerably through the years, and there are still movie stars who employ the method successfully. Two recent examples: Timothée Chalamet "tried his hardest to stay immersed in [Bob] Dylan's shoes" while filming biopic "A Complete Unknown," said Variety, and Ariana Grande has been accused of transforming her wardrobe, voice and entire disposition to get into character for "Wicked." Both actors are nominated for Oscars at the upcoming 2025 ceremony.

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

