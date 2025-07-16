Film reviews: Superman and Sorry, Baby

A hero returns, in surprising earnest, and a woman navigates life after a tragedy

A woman holds a cat
Eva Victor's directorial debut is "one of the year's best films"
(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Everett)
By
published

Superman

Directed by James Gunn (PG-13)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸