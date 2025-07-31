Unforgivable: harrowing drama about abuse and rehabilitation
'Catastrophic impact' of abuse is explored in 'thought-provoking' series
Are British audiences ready for a sympathetic portrayal of a convicted paedophile?
That is one question posed by Jimmy McGovern's "Unforgivable", said Barbara Ellen in The Observer. This one-off BBC2 drama introduces us to the Mitchells, a working-class family in Liverpool that is "buckling under the strain of an uncle who sexually abused his young nephew". The culprit, Joe (an excellent Bobby Schofield), is on early release from prison. He is forbidden even from attending his mother's funeral, and is spurned by his sister (Anna Friel), whose abused son is now being marked out for his unruly behaviour at school. Joe has "polluted the entire family" – and he knows it.
McGovern's script doesn't gloss over the "catastrophic impact" of Joe's actions, said Carol Midgley in The Times. But it's bracing to see the aftermath of child sex abuse from the abuser's perspective: it is spelled out for us, and we are asked even to understand it. Joe, it turns out, was himself abused as a child, and he is now living in a halfway house run by a nun (Anna Maxwell Martin) and is consumed by self-hatred. It's testament to the writing that "you actually find yourself wanting him to catch a break".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
We're left to decide whether we should feel any compassion for Joe, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph. The drama ends rather too neatly: it is as if "McGovern was told he needed to wrap it up on a positive note"; but it's otherwise a "thought-provoking piece" on a subject most writers wouldn't dare touch.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Bad Guys 2: 'kids will lap up' crime caper sequel starring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina
The Week Recommends 'Wittier and more energetic', this film 'wipes the floor' with the original
-
I Am Giorgia: 'self-serving' yet 'amazing story' of Italy's first female prime minister
The Week Recommends Giorgia Meloni, once a 'short, fat, sullen, bullied girl', explains how she became one of the most powerful people in politics
-
Ghislaine Maxwell: angling for a Trump pardon
Talking Point Convicted sex trafficker's testimony could shed new light on president's links to Jeffrey Epstein
-
The Bad Guys 2: 'kids will lap up' crime caper sequel starring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina
The Week Recommends 'Wittier and more energetic', this film 'wipes the floor' with the original
-
I Am Giorgia: 'self-serving' yet 'amazing story' of Italy's first female prime minister
The Week Recommends Giorgia Meloni, once a 'short, fat, sullen, bullied girl', explains how she became one of the most powerful people in politics
-
The First Homosexuals: The Birth of a New Identity, 1869–1939
Feature Wrightwood 659, Chicago, through Aug. 2
-
6 classic homes built in the 1950s
Feature Featuring a firehouse-turned-home in Indiana and an award-winning house in Maryland
-
Critics' choice: Delights from the African diaspora
Feature Mahari in Chicago, Kabawa in New York City and Elmina in Washington, D.C.
-
Alex G, Tyler, the Creator and Jessie Murph
Feature "Headlights," "Don't Tap the Glass" and "Sex Hysteria"
-
Film reviews: The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Cloud
Feature A space-age superhero team mounts a redo and Reality catches up with an online reseller
-
Aysegul Savas' 6 favorite books for readers who love immersive settings
Feature The Paris-based Turkish author recommends works by Hiromi Kawakami, Virginia Woolf, and more