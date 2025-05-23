Jony Ive's iPhone design changed the world. Can he do it again with OpenAI?

And should Apple be worried?

a smiling Jony Ive with black glasses chats with Kara Swisher
'The world's greatest designer,' Jony Ive
By
By
published

Jony Ive has been called the "world's greatest designer." He created the look and feel of the iPhone, perhaps the most culture-changing device of the 21st century. Now Ive is joining OpenAI, hoping to create another transformative piece of personal technology.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has led the "rapid advances" of AI in recent years but "developing new hardware based around it has proved more of a challenge," said BBC News. Some devices — like the AI Pin, a brooch that could answer questions and take photos — have flopped. Ive and OpenAI's Sam Altman want to change that. The new partnership offers the opportunity to "completely reimagine what it means to use a computer," Altman said.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

