Musk vs. Altman: The fight over OpenAI
Elon Musk has launched a $97.4 billion takeover bid for OpenAI
Somehow, in between gutting the federal government and running Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk has found time to launch a $97.4 billion takeover bid for OpenAI, said Kelsey Piper in Vox. That seemingly lowball offer — the ChatGPT-maker is thought to be worth more than $300 billion — was quickly rejected by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman last week. "No thank you," he wrote on the Musk-owned X platform, formerly Twitter. "But we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want."
While Musk's takeover proposal is likely dead, it could "still have big implications for perhaps the most important company in artificial intelligence," said Piper. That's because Musk was bidding for the nonprofit entity that controls OpenAI's for-profit business and which was founded with the mission to "ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity." Altman is under intense pressure from investors such as Microsoft to convert the entire operation into a for-profit venture, which would let it raise more capital. "The current rumor is that the new for-profit entity would compensate the nonprofit with about $40 billion for its assets." But after Musk's nearly $100 billion bid, the nonprofit is effectively duty-bound to sell for at least that, making any conversion much more expensive for Altman.
"Why is Musk messing with OpenAI?" asked Lily Jamali in BBC.com. The billionaire has justified his bid by saying that he wants to return the firm — which he co-founded with Altman and others in 2015 — "to its nonprofit roots and original mission." But Musk may have "somewhat less noble motives." Not coincidentally, he owns an artificial intelligence venture, xAI, and may think that his best chance to get ahead is by "kneecapping his most formidable competitor."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
For Musk, this is deeply personal, said Keach Hagey in The Wall Street Journal. The Tesla CEO, 53, was once a mentor to Altman, 39, who looked up to Musk "as a hero, a real-life Tony Stark." But their relationship soured in 2017 after Altman blocked Musk from taking majority control at OpenAI, saying such a structure would let him become "a dictator." Since that point, the two have been bitter enemies, with Musk accusing his younger rival of "perfidy and deceit," and Altman saying Musk is not "a happy person. I do feel for him."
"This isn't a good versus evil battle," said Allison Morrow in CNN.com. Altman is not an "antidote to Musk's megalomania — for all we know, he's just a younger, more charming version of it." In this clash of tech titans, the only side to root for "is the side of struggle." If Musk were to gain control of OpenAI and merge it with xAI, the resulting behemoth would crush all competition, slow innovation, and be too big to regulate. "Consolidation in an industry as young as AI is a recipe for unchecked power, and Musk certainly doesn't need any more of that."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'There is no actor who comes close to conveying authority with such humanity'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
6 excellent sleeping bags for campers seeking comfort
The Week Recommends Have sweet dreams in these snug bags
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
US Christianity's long decline has halted, Pew finds
Speed Read 62% of Americans call themselves Christian, a population that has been 'relatively stable' for the past five years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
AI freedom vs copyright law: the UK's creative controversy
The Explainer Britain's musicians, artists, and authors protest at proposals to allow AI firms to use their work
By The Week UK Published
-
The AI arms race
Talking Point The fixation on AI-powered economic growth risks drowning out concerns around the technology which have yet to be resolved
By The Week UK Published
-
Elon Musk's DOGE website has gotten off to a bad start
In the Spotlight The site was reportedly able to be edited by anyone when it first came online
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Paris AI Summit: has Europe already been left behind?
The Explainer EU shift from AI regulation to investment may still leave it trailing in US and China's wake
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
What is living intelligence, the new frontier in AI?
The Explainer Business leaders must prepare themselves for the next wave in tech, which will take AI to another level
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Chinese AI company DeepSeek rocks the tech world
In the spotlight America's hold on artificial intelligence is on shaky ground
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
What Trump's 'tech bros' want
The Explainer Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos had 'prime seats' at the president's inauguration. What are they looking to gain from Trump 2.0?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and the billionaire space race
The Explainer Tesla CEO and Amazon founder vie for dominance of satellite launch market and could influence Nasa plans to return to Moon
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published