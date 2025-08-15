Sudoku medium: August 15, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Sudoku hard: August 15, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku medium: August 14, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku hard: August 14, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku medium: August 13, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku hard: August 13, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku medium: August 12, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku hard: August 12, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku medium: August 11, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle