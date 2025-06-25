How generative AI is changing the way we write and speak

ChatGPT and other large language model tools are quietly influencing which words we use

Boris Johnson and a robot
'Robotic' language: chatbot use is making texts 'monotonous and repetitive'
(Image credit: Eugene Hoshiko / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Do you find you're often saying you want to "delve into" an issue or "navigate the landscape" of it? Or perhaps the latest version of your CVs says that you're "adept" at being "meticulous"?

If so, your use of language is probably being influenced by artificial intelligence.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

