The Brutalist, AI and the future of cinema

The use of artificial intelligence in the Oscar-tipped epic has launched a fresh debate over its applications in the film industry

Adrian Brody in The Brutalist
Adrian Brody plays the lead in the 215-minute movie
(Image credit: A24)
By
published

The future of cinema is usually a hot topic during Oscars season but this year it has stepped up a notch with the revelations over the use of AI in the production of "The Brutalist".

Dávid Jancsó told RedShark News that Ukrainian AI company Respeecher had been used to "enhance" the Hungarian accents of actors Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones. Jancsó, from Hungary, argued it involved "mainly just replacing letters here and there" to perfect sounds that are "particularly hard to grasp", and that AI simply helped "speed up" a process that could be manually done by editors in post-production.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

