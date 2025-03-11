Oscars 2025: Anora’s Cinderella triumph

The film about a stripper who elopes with a Russian oligarch’s son wins four Oscars

In Sean Baker’s films, “the American dream is a fairy tale"
“We may all need to update our mental model of what a Best Picture winner looks like,” said Nate Jones in NYMag.com. When Anora added the top prize to its already impressive haul at the close of this year’s Oscars ceremony, it made Oppenheimer, last year’s winner, look like a big-budget outlier in an otherwise growing run of scrappy art house hits—Moonlight, Parasite, etc.—that have emerged as Academy favorites.

Sean Baker’s low-budget tragicomedy about a stripper who elopes with the hard-partying young son of a Russian oligarch emerged victorious after an up-and-down awards season because, given the voting rules, “the top prize typically goes to the most likable contender.” Still, “the primary reason Anora won is because this is not the same Oscars as it was 10 years ago,” when the #Oscars SoWhite campaign forced the Academy to bring in new members. Those newbies apparently favor bold films.

