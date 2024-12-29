The ultimate films of 2024 by genre

Here are the releases that impressed the critics, from Hollywoodgate and Twisters to Poor Things and Atomic People

Emma Stone in Poor Things
Poor Things starred Emma Stone as a young woman with the brain (and curiosity) of a child
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures / Entertainment Pictures / zumapress.com)
By
published

Drama

Twenty years after the success of "Sideways", "The Holdovers" reunited director Alexander Payne with actor Paul Giamatti for a drama set in a New England boarding school in the 1970s. It is a "gentle, redemptive" tale that "hits the happy/sad sweet spot", said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸