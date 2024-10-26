The Wild Robot: animated adventure is 'warm, funny and wise'

'Sharply written and richly detailed' adaptation of Peter Brown's best-selling book

Still from The Wild Robot film.
The film features 'stunning' hand-painted animation
(Image credit: Alamy / Album)
Those in search of wholesome half-term fare will do no better than "The Wild Robot", "which is the best animated feature since 'Inside Out 2', and is good enough to be called an 'instant classic'", said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday.

"One of those films that just gets better and better", it's the story of a robot named Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o) who is washed off a cargo ship during a storm and lands up on an island populated only by animals. Roz is "sweetly determined" to find the customer she imagines must have bought her, but is distracted from her mission when she adopts a gosling (Kit Connor).

