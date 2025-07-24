6 head-turning homes for town house living
Featuring a roof deck with city views in South Carolina and a renovated Harlem brownstone in New York City
Charleston, South Carolina
This three-story red-brick colonial on a cobblestone street is walking distance to Waterfront Park, museums, and shopping. The 1968 four-bedroom features dentil crown molding, wood floors, built-ins, a formal dining room with French doors, an elevator, and a roof deck with city and harbor views.
The property includes a bluestone patio, garden, and back courtyard with privacy walls and mature trees, plus an off-street parking spot. $2,195,000. Bonnie Geer, William Means Real Estate, (843) 870-0521.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida
On a barrier island between Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, this 2017 three-bedroom contemporary home has three levels, as well as a two-car garage and a roof deck with ocean views. The open-plan main floor has an up-lit coffered ceiling, a spacious primary bath, an elevator, and a balcony.
Community amenities include a pool and hydro-spa; shops, dining, and the beach are all walkable. $2,350,000. Jennie Frank Kapoor, Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale, (215) 237-6336.
Chicago, Illinois
Across from Wicker Park on a wide lot, this 1885 Italianate five-bedroom house, updated by Studio Dwell, has an open main space with white oak flooring, a floating staircase, and a window seat, plus a sleek kitchen and wine storage. A lower level includes a kitchenette and golf simulator.
Outside are a roof deck, courtyard, and a two-car garage topped by a gym. $3,250,000. Holly Connors, @properties Arlington Heights/Christie's International Real Estate, (773) 383-2490.
New York City
This renovated, five-story Harlem brownstone on a tree-lined block was built in 1910. The five-bedroom's original details include a mahogany staircase, wainscoting, and high ceilings, while additions include a chef's kitchen and a spa-style primary bath with a claw-foot tub.
The home has three balconies, a roof deck, and a 400-square-foot garden, plus a two-bedroom apartment downstairs. Dining, cultural spots, and a subway stop are nearby. $3,000,000. Henry Hershkowitz, Compass, (917) 686-3739.
Brooklyn, New York
This 2007 five-bedroom is steps from Brooklyn Bridge Park in the Columbia Waterfront District. The five-story modern home includes a second-floor kitchen with a Wolf stove, yellow camp pendants, and a butcher-block eat-in island.
An elevator connects all floors, while the building is topped by a roof deck and features balconies with city, harbor, and Statue of Liberty views. A private garage and backyard are downstairs; dining is nearby. $5,700,000. Ria Browne, Compass, (917) 623-0950.
San Antonio, Texas
In the historic Lavaca neighborhood, this 2023 three-bedroom is on a tree-lined street about 10 minutes from downtown. The two-story contemporary has wide-plank white oak and polished concrete floors, an open living area with an eat-in quartz island and sliders to a fenced patio, and an upstairs primary suite featuring a soaker tub, double vanity, and walk-in closet.
Popular restaurants are a short walk away. $539,000. Stephen Horton, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, (210) 872-8593.
