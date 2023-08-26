6 jealousy-inducing homes with spectacular pools

Santa Barbara, California

The Whale House's 75-foot lap pool flows through a wood-clad tunnel into a grotto-like interior courtyard. The 1978 three-bedroom home, designed by Michael Carmichael, features undulating lines and organic details including a wavy cedar-shingle exterior, Venetian plaster, cedar, and stone interior walls, 270 Belgian leaded and stained-glass windows, log beams, and rock fireplaces.

The brick-paved pool courtyard, shaded by oaks and sycamores, includes a bamboo-lined shower and a guesthouse. $3,250,000. Daniel Carpenter, Sotheby's International Realty, (805) 770-0889.

Las Vegas, Nevada

The rectangular pool of this 2020 Spring Valley home includes a roomy bathing shelf and raised spa. The five-bedroom property has a main house designed by photographer Peter Lik, featuring an open great room with oversize windows, glass pocket doors, dining area, chef's kitchen, and floating glass-and-steel staircase, and primary suite with deck, hammock tub, and sauna.

The desert-landscaped lot, anchored by the pool patio, includes an outdoor kitchen and a casita. $4,299,000. Emily Sherwood, Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty, (702) 375-1402.

Rockport, Texas

One of the porches that wrap around this rustic-modern farmhouse is a 40-foot-high screened pool barn enclosing a pool set in a concrete deck. The three-bedroom home features reclaimed-wood ceilings, whitewashed shiplap walls, Mexican-tile accents, a vaulted living room with four pairs of glass French doors, and an eat-in kitchen with a vintage farm sink and an island set with a century-old butcher block.

The 2.5-acre wooded property is rich in wildlife; Aransas Bay is a block away. $1,670,000. Megan Gallagher and Emily Waldmann, Douglas Elliman Realty, (425) 442-0727.

East Hampton, New York

The pool set in the patio of this 2005 six-bedroom home includes a curving slide and an elevated hot tub. The house has an all-white kitchen with wine refrigerator and waterfall island; a connected living room with gas fireplace; and a covered balcony with billiard table and dining area overlooking the pool.

The 1.9-acre lot is landscaped with trees, hedges, and yards; Cedar Point County Park and Sag Harbor Bay are nearby. $5,500,000. Shawn Egan, Serhant, (631) 599-6908.

New Fairfield, Connecticut

This 1994 Cape Cod-style home has an organically shaped gunite saltwater pool with a landscaped stone surround, hot tub, and views of Candlewood Lake. The five-bedroom house features a living room with walls of windows, tray ceiling, and stacked-stone fireplace; eat-in open gourmet kitchen; and downstairs sauna, steam room, and gym.

The four-acre peninsular property in the Sail Harbour enclave has gardens, patios, a greenhouse, and a play structure. $5,995,000. Barbara Sivba, Coldwell Banker Realty, (203) 667-4336.

Atlanta, Georgia

Apartments in midtown's 2008 Viewpoint building come with access to an extensive outdoor pool with city views. This one-bedroom condo has a main living space with whitewashed wood floors, concrete ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows; an open kitchen with a small balcony; and views of sunsets over leafy Peachtree Street.

Building amenities include concierge services, a fitness room, and poolside grills, and dining, shopping, Piedmont Park, and the Georgia Institute of Technology are all walking distance. $380,000. David Hollingshead, Engel & Völkers Atlanta, (212) 851-6393.