6 sleek homes for modernists

East Hampton, New York

(Image credit: Shannon)

This futuristic 1992 seven-bedroom home centers on a domed living room with an oculus skylight, a wall of windows, and a lofted catwalk. It also includes a primary suite with a fireplace and a lower level with three guest rooms, a game room, and a gym.

(Image credit: Shannon)

Outside are a pool, spa, tennis court, and pavilion, spread over 7 acres abutting a 46-acre reserve; East Hampton village and Sag Harbor are both about 10 minutes away. $5,495,000. Jack Pearson, Compass, (516) 457-7111.

Lake Bluff, Illinois

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Designed by John Black Lee Associates, this 1978 brick-and-glass ranch-style four-bedroom on Chicago's North Shore has an oversize, updated solarium as its centerpiece. The 4,000-plus- square-foot home also features two marble fireplaces, recurring slatted wood doors, floor-to-ceiling windows, diamond-set terracotta tile, and herringbone wood floors.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The property, almost 8 acres about 10 minutes from Lake Michigan, includes patios, paths, gardens, and a walking bridge. $3,895,000. Annie Royster Lenzke and Dawn McKenna, Coldwell Banker Realty, (847) 414-4045.

Isle of Palms, South Carolina

(Image credit: NickCann Photography)

Architect Pierre Strauch designed this 2010 Lowcountry concrete-and-steel three-bedroom home, offsetting its brutalist character with built-in planters spilling greenery. The interiors are custom-clad in varied woods and feature concrete posts, bright tiles, and color-blocked steel elements coated in automotive paint.

(Image credit: NickCann Photography)

A roof deck overlooks a private dock on Hamlin Creek, which connects to the Intracoastal Waterway; Charleston is about a 25-minute drive. $8,000,000. LeGrand Elebash, William Means Real Estate, (843) 810-6450.

Boulder, Colorado

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Charles Haertling's design for this 1976 five-bedroom comprises two towers, each with a rounded fireplace. The restored home also features hexagonal windows, wood-slatted walls, and spaces of varying volume and height, revealing lofts, nooks, and unexpected shapes.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Located in Wonderland Hills, the lot offers views of the Flatirons and includes a hot tub, decks, patios, and access to a community pool, sports courts, and trails. $4,500,000. Deanna Franco, milehimodern—Boulder, (720) 422-5131.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Architect and resident Frank Weise began renovating this 19th-century former carriage house in the 1950s, giving it a multi-arched facade and a mansard roof with geometric windows. On the National Register of Historic Places, the Rittenhouse Square live-work duplex has three bedrooms, a nautilus-shaped stairway, an open space with honeycomb windows, and a top floor with a loft and updated kitchen.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Shops and dining are a short walk down a cobblestone street. $3,300,000. Franz J. Rabauer, Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty, (610) 304-8861.

Ann Arbor, Michigan

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Modernist architect William Muschenheim designed this 1960 Delhi Mills two-bedroom on a wooded lot on the Huron River. The concrete block and steel frame home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, features wood-paneled ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a screened sunroom, and a vintage kitchen with celery and turquoise color blocking.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside on the 2.5-acre lot are a carport, shed, and forest, and it's 15 minutes from downtown. $450,000. Annmarie Arbaugh, Real Estate One/Luxury Portfolio International, (734) 585-6518.