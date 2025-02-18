6 spa-like homes with fabulous bathrooms

Agoura Hills, California

In the primary bathroom of this 2023 glass-and-steel home, a freestanding soaking tub and glass shower room overlook rugged green hills. The five-bedroom, open-plan house has a double-height living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a gourmet kitchen, a dining area with a wine wall, a screening room, and a vast roof deck.

The 3.41-acre Malibou Lake lot includes an infinity pool, a hot tub, a patio, and an outdoor kitchen; town amenities are a 10-minute drive. $5,999,000. Cody Garcia and Sandro Dazzan, The Agency, (310) 579-1384.

Chicago, Illinois

The owner's bath in this four-bedroom, full-floor condominium has dual vanities, a fluted tub, a digitally programmed shower, a chandelier, and lofty floor-to-ceiling windows with sky and city views. The apartment features custom finishes, built-ins, a fireplace, a top-tier entertainer's kitchen, a wet bar, and a terrace.

The Rush & Division high-rise has valet parking and a door team plus an on-site restaurant, Whole Foods, and fitness center with residents' club; museums and Lake Michigan are walking distance. $7,995,000. Nancy Tassone, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, (312) 215-9701.

Koloa, Hawaii

The bathroom at Kauai's Hale Maluhia has teak vanities, herringbone tile, and shiplap ceilings and opens to a rock-walled patio with a shower and stone tub. Built in 2024, the tropical-modern four-bedroom house has a flowing layout, teak doors and built-ins, ceramic-tile floors, and a high-end chef's kitchen.

An infinity pool off the covered lanai includes a swim-up cabana bar and kitchen; the community offers a restaurant, golf, and a comprehensive gym and spa. $6,500,000. Suzanne Harding, Kukui'ula Realty Group, (808) 742-0234.

Fredericksburg, Texas

East of Eden's turreted stone house has a barrel-ceilinged main bathroom with symmetrical vanities flanking the entry to a hex-tiled wet room with a tub lit by a domed chandelier. The 2023 five-bedroom home features large-scale rooms, a high-end kitchen, a butler's pantry, a paneled living room, and Hill Country views.

The 10-acre estate includes a pool, stone terraces, and a patio with a fireplace; golf is walking distance and downtown and local wineries are a short drive. $7,495,000. Susan Barringer, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, (512) 426-9456.

Los Angeles, California

The bright, airy bathrooms in the Spitzer House, a 1924 five-bedroom Spanish Revival in Los Feliz designed by Charles Raymond Spink, preserve their original Mediterranean-inspired wall tile and hex-tile floors. Also original are the home's floors, arches, built-ins, ironwork, and molding; rooms include a chef's kitchen and a step-down living room with a carved fireplace.

The tropically landscaped lot has a portico, patio, pool, palm trees, and views of Griffith Observatory. $4,885,000. Alexandre Anu, Hilton & Hyland/Luxury Portfolio International, (310) 571-5757.

Buda, Texas

This remodeled 1983 ranch house in Leisurewoods has a primary-suite bath with double sinks, striking black hex-tile floors, walk-in shower with niche and rainfall showerhead, and a roomy freestanding tub. The three-bedroom home's kitchen with Shaker cabinetry and Samsung appliances opens into a large dining area and a vaulted living room with a skylight and dramatic floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

The 0.59-acre lot, 25 minutes' drive from downtown Austin, features a covered porch, an extensive yard, and mature oak trees. $549,900. Rebecca Gindele, Compass, (512) 587-3020.