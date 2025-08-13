August 13 editorial cartoons

Wednesday’s political cartoons include no age limit on ICE joiners, GOP paving over democracy, and the return of the QAnon Shaman

By
published

This is a two-panel cartoon focused on an older, balding man with glasses. In the first panel he says, “My father fought for the Nazis, and I never thought I would be able to live down the shame…” He continues, “Of never getting to be like him” in the second panel as he accepts an ICE flack jacket from a little girl who stands near a sign that reads “ICE NOW HIRING: No Age Limit, No Morals, A Plus”

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a three-panel cartoon titled “Signs of Summer 2025”. The panels are labeled “Farmers Market” “Construction Projects” and “Garden Walks”. Each panel shows a scene where masked ICE agents are leading away farm workers, construction workers, and landscapers.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled “Extreme Makeover: White House Edition”. It shows an elephant in a MAGA hat paving over the Rose Garden at the White House. The roses being paved over spell out “Democracy.”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows a man and a woman walking past the White House. There’s a sign on the fence that reads, “NOTICE: Law enforcement in this city is hereby under federal control.” The man says, “Trump’s right that Washington has been overtaken by criminals. But there aren’t out here on the streets.”

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, Donald Trump is climbing the Washington Monument like King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. Trump tries to grab an airplane that writes the word “Epstein” in smoke. Trump says, “I’m taking over DC, Chicago, Los Angeles! I’m re-criminalizing pot... I’m… I’m”.

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This begins in the top panel where two national guardsmen in full military gear are on patrol. One says, “Suspicious looking characters. Go check it out!” The second panel shows the guardsman with the Q-Anon Shaman and two proud boys with bear spray. The guardsman says, “False alarm. These ones are fine!”

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man in a “I Love NY” shirt listens to the radio. A voice from the radio says, “Today the weather is partly cloudy and the temperature is warm. Traffic is normal. And there are no snipers in sight. That’s all, folks.”

(Image credit: Becs / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is set outside where two soldiers are marching through a war-torn landscape filled with smoke, destruction, and fire. The soldiers are labeled “US Consumers and Biz”. One soldier says, “I thought he said no more wars…” The other responds, “It’s a trade war.”

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts two turtles sitting on posts in a barbed wire fence. One turtle says, “How’d that idiot get on the roof of the White House?” The other turtle responds, “Roof? Pfffft! How’d that idiot get IN the White House?”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled “Guys”. It shows a young adult man and young adult woman in bed. The woman says, “I can’t sleep! 2024 was the hottest year on record! 2023 was the hottest before that and 2020 ditto! Temperatures in the Arctic are shooting higher! We’re running out of time! What are going to do?” The man responds, “Hmmm. We should probably have more sex.”

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

