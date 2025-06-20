The people who raffle their homes
Offer the chance to win your house for £2 a ticket? It's simple and can make thousands but it's not stress-free
House prices are beyond the reach of many people but there's an increasingly popular low-cost way to win yourself a place on the property ladder: the raffle.
For as little as £2 a ticket, you can get a chance to win a house from a seller taking this "non-traditional sales route" that allows them to swerve estate agents and viewings and "laborious" conveyancing paperwork, said The i Paper.
Small stakes, big money
There are even sites set up to host house raffles. The UK platform Raffall allows sellers to set a minimum threshold for ticket sales, which must be met for their property to be won. If ticket sales don't meet the threshold, the sellers can give 50% of the ticket revenue to the winner instead, and keep 40% for themselves, with 10% going to Raffall. Or they can give the house away anyway and keep more of the ticket-sale proceeds.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Ticket prices may be small but the stakes are high, and there's big money to be made. Since it was launched 10 years ago, Raffall has, it claims, hosted more than 46,000 raffles, distributing more than 130,000 prizes and bringing in nearly £50 million in revenue for home sellers.
The property raffle industry is "largely unregulated" in the UK, said The Guardian, because most raffles are classed as free draws or prize competitions, which means they don't have to abide by the strict licensing conditions laid down by the Gambling Act 2005.
Stress and sleeplessnes
Although all a house hunter has to do is buy a ticket and cross their fingers, for the seller, a raffle can be rather more work than it might first seem. Imelda Collins put her two-bed cottage near Sligo, Ireland, up for raffle for £5 a ticket and found the process "a lot more complicated and a lot more time-consuming" than she'd imagined, she told The i Paper.
It became "like a second job" as, for seven months, she spent every evening at her laptop, "constantly trying to get the word out" and "thinking of ideas" to promote her contest. It was "quite stressful at times".
The winner was Kathleen Spangler, an American, who had bought three raffle tickets "on a whim", said The New York Times. She'd then forgotten all about it – until she got a text from a friend five months later, asking: "By chance, did you win a cottage in Ireland?" Once she'd got over the surprise, she lost no time moving to Ireland with her husband and three children.
When Natalie Rowcroft decided to raffle her Salford house, everybody thought she "had lost the plot", she told The Guardian. Soon, she was staying up into the early hours, responding to questions from entrants from around the world, and posting so many details of her life on social media to promote the raffle that people started recognising her in the local supermarket.
She "didn't sleep" for the 45 days of the contest and "lost so much weight – it was the hardest time of my life". When the competition closed, the high was "like giving birth". She'd met her ticket threshold, found a winner and, after paying off her mortgage and some fees, she and her husband walked away with about £90,000.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Stereophonic: an 'extraordinary, electrifying odyssey'
The Week Recommends David Adjmi's Broadway hit about a 1970s rock band struggling to record their second album comes to the West End
-
Shifty: a 'kaleidoscopic' portrait of late 20th-century Britain
The Week Recommends Adam Curtis' 'wickedly funny' documentary charts the country's decline using archive footage
-
June 19 editorial cartoons
Thursday’s political cartoons include a robot therapist and ICE-cold assault
-
6 light-filled homes on the Jersey Shore
Feature Featuring a Victorian with a wraparound porch in Beach Haven and a condo with ocean views in Asbury Park
-
6 bold homes for maximalists
Feature Featuring a restored Queen Anne Victorian in California and a sculpture studio turned townhome in New York City
-
6 sun-drenched homes by the sea
Feature Featuring a large patio overlooking the ocean in Laguna Beach and a marble rainfall shower in Norwalk
-
6 well-preserved homes built in the 1930s
Feature Featuring a restored 1934 colonial in Arizona and a cold-storage warehouse turned loft in New York City
-
6 lounge-ready homes with conversation pits
Feature Featuring a terrazzo-flanked pit in California and a fire-side pit in Nevada
-
6 elegant Queen Anne Victorian homes
Feature Featuring original diamond-glass doors in New York and a registered historic landmark in Arkansas
-
6 charming homes in Rhode Island
Feature Featuring an award-winning home on Block Island and a casket-making-company-turned-condo in Providence
-
6 isolated homes for hermits
Feature Featuring a secluded ranch on 560 acres in New Mexico and a home inspired by a 400-year-old Italian farmhouse in Colorado