6 light-filled homes on the Jersey Shore
Featuring a Victorian with a wraparound porch in Beach Haven and a condo with ocean views in Asbury Park
Beach Haven
This restored 1882 Queen Anne Victorian on Long Beach Island is in a historic B&B district two blocks from the ocean. The six-bedroom features a wraparound covered front porch that opens to a foyer with a carved staircase, formal sitting rooms with pocket doors, and a kitchen with dual Sub-Zero refrigerators.
Outside are a fenced back deck and garden, a landscaped yard, and a parking area. $3,699,999. Alan Simonides, Weichert Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (914) 299-4711.
Spring Lake
Built in 2020, this modern farmhouse is less than five minutes from the beach, the boardwalk, and shops. The four-bedroom features 9-foot ceilings and an open layout with wide-plank wood floors, an arched brick two-sided fireplace, a kitchen banquet island, and a large third-floor primary suite or bonus space.
The oversize lot has a patio, outdoor shower, fenced pool, detached garage, and landscaped yard. $4,299,000. Erin Kavanaugh, Ward Wight Sotheby’s International Realty, (732) 859-8366.
Brick
Set on the Beaver Dam Creek, this 2021 modern, cedar-shingled home on a cul-de-sac is about 10 minutes from Bay Head Beach and 25 minutes from Seaside Heights. The five-bedroom features an open living space with rows of 16-foot-high windows and pale wood floors, a sleek kitchen, an elevator, heated bathroom floors, and a balcony.
On the 3.8-acre lot are a deck, dock, woods, garage, and nature trail; shopping and dining are nearby. $3,250,000. Jeffrey Childers, Childers Sotheby’s International Realty, (732) 779-3087.
Rumson
Built in 1903, this Victorian on 1.3 acres is five minutes from Sea Bright Beach. The five-bedroom home features a wraparound porch and a foyer with cased openings to living, sitting, and dining rooms. The kitchen has a bay window, built-ins, and an inset pressed-tin ceiling.
Outside on the property are lawns, mature trees, a gazebo, and a three-car garage. $3,650,000. Thomas McCormack, Resources Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (732) 241-5695.
Asbury Park
This 2018 three-bedroom condo with ocean views in the Asbury Ocean Club is steps from the boardwalk, beach, dining, and the Stone Pony summer stage. The modern living room has a slatted wood acoustical ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a cement pillar. There’s also a walk-in wine closet, a private balcony, and in-unit laundry.
The building offers concierge services, plus a spa, gym, theater, waterfront pool, and terrace. $3,300,000. Adam Hignite, Compass New Jersey, (917) 549-8675.
Cape May
The Joseph S. Leach House, an 1869 Victorian, includes this one-bedroom condo minutes from the beach and the Washington Street Mall. In the updated, compact kitchen are wood floors, granite counters, subway-tile backsplash, and open shelving; the bath has a tub-shower, wainscoting, and black-and-white checkered floors.
A roomy front porch overlooks the tree-lined street; weekly rentals are allowed. $499,000. James McBride, Coldwell Banker Sol Needles Real Estate, (609) 408-3076.
