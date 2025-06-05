6 sun-drenched homes by the sea
Featuring a large patio overlooking the ocean in Laguna Beach and a marble rainfall shower in Norwalk
Laguna Beach, California
Architect Mark Singer designed this five-bedroom Mediterranean set in the hills above Laguna Beach facing the Pacific. The great room features beamed ceilings, tile floors, a fireplace, and a wall of sliders opening to a large patio overlooking the ocean.
There is also a kitchen with a breakfast nook. The 3.2-acre property has a yoga deck and an outdoor shower, and it's five minutes from the beach and dining. $7,695,000. Brian Johnson, Coldwell Banker Realty—Newport Beach, (949) 939-8000.
Norwalk, Connecticut
This cedar-shingle 2016 home offers views of Norwalk Harbor and is a short walk to Harbor View Beach. The three-bedroom's open layout includes hickory floors, a chef's kitchen with a walk-in pantry, and a primary bath with a marble rainfall shower.
There's also a studio and garage, wildflower and veggie gardens, and a deck, plus access to a community clubhouse, tennis courts, and a park. $1,650,000. Marybeth Sullivan, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (203) 984-8025.
South Bristol, Maine
Glidden Ledge overlooks Fitch Cove on the Damariscotta River, which flows to the Atlantic Ocean. The main four-bedroom house, a 2012 colonial, features a vaulted post-and-beam great room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a kitchen with a green granite sink.
The 13.4-acre property includes a two-bedroom cottage, shed, and garage, plus paths, gardens, a dock, and views of the sunning seals that frequent the cove. $5,250,000. Joseph Sortwell, LandVest Camden, Maine, (207) 706-6294.
George Town, Bahamas
Villa Pink Coral Point, a 2009 stucco tropical colonial, sits on a peninsula facing the turquoise waters of Elizabeth Harbor in the Atlantic Ocean. This updated five-bedroom has a primary suite with double baths, a sunken living room with a coffered ceiling, and a wood-clad study.
The double lot has access to a beach, private dock, shower house, and infinity pool, with markets and restaurants nearby. $6,950,000. Juppteam, Engel & Völkers Bahamas, (242) 803-8419.
Galveston, Texas
This 2013 beach home on a cul-de-sac looks out onto the Gulf of Mexico and abuts Galveston Island State Park. The recently updated four-bedroom has an open plan with an elevator, plus wood floors and a chef's kitchen with shiplap walls and Wolf appliances.
The nearly half-acre lot has beach access, plus a deck, shower, yard, firepit, and patio. Amenities are within a short drive. $3,500,000. Walter Bering, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, (713) 851-9753.
Kihei, Hawaii
Located on Maui's southwest coast, this second-floor, one-bedroom condo in a 1975 building is steps from the beachfront Waipuilani Park. The open-plan apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking palm trees, a kitchen with a granite island, and an en suite bath behind a sliding barn door.
Downstairs are a shared pool and parking; popular beaches are minutes away. $485,000. Jason Clark, Island Sotheby's International Realty, (808) 281-5988.
