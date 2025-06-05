6 sun-drenched homes by the sea

Laguna Beach, California

(Image credit: Deason Media)

Architect Mark Singer designed this five-bedroom Mediterranean set in the hills above Laguna Beach facing the Pacific. The great room features beamed ceilings, tile floors, a fireplace, and a wall of sliders opening to a large patio overlooking the ocean.

(Image credit: Deason Media)

There is also a kitchen with a breakfast nook. The 3.2-acre property has a yoga deck and an outdoor shower, and it's five minutes from the beach and dining. $7,695,000. Brian Johnson, Coldwell Banker Realty—Newport Beach, (949) 939-8000.

Norwalk, Connecticut

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This cedar-shingle 2016 home offers views of Norwalk Harbor and is a short walk to Harbor View Beach. The three-bedroom's open layout includes hickory floors, a chef's kitchen with a walk-in pantry, and a primary bath with a marble rainfall shower.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

There's also a studio and garage, wildflower and veggie gardens, and a deck, plus access to a community clubhouse, tennis courts, and a park. $1,650,000. Marybeth Sullivan, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (203) 984-8025.

South Bristol, Maine

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Glidden Ledge overlooks Fitch Cove on the Damariscotta River, which flows to the Atlantic Ocean. The main four-bedroom house, a 2012 colonial, features a vaulted post-and-beam great room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a kitchen with a green granite sink.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 13.4-acre property includes a two-bedroom cottage, shed, and garage, plus paths, gardens, a dock, and views of the sunning seals that frequent the cove. $5,250,000. Joseph Sortwell, LandVest Camden, Maine, (207) 706-6294.

George Town, Bahamas

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Villa Pink Coral Point, a 2009 stucco tropical colonial, sits on a peninsula facing the turquoise waters of Elizabeth Harbor in the Atlantic Ocean. This updated five-bedroom has a primary suite with double baths, a sunken living room with a coffered ceiling, and a wood-clad study.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The double lot has access to a beach, private dock, shower house, and infinity pool, with markets and restaurants nearby. $6,950,000. Juppteam, Engel & Völkers Bahamas, (242) 803-8419.

Galveston, Texas

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 2013 beach home on a cul-de-sac looks out onto the Gulf of Mexico and abuts Galveston Island State Park. The recently updated four-bedroom has an open plan with an elevator, plus wood floors and a chef's kitchen with shiplap walls and Wolf appliances.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The nearly half-acre lot has beach access, plus a deck, shower, yard, firepit, and patio. Amenities are within a short drive. $3,500,000. Walter Bering, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, (713) 851-9753.

Kihei, Hawaii

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Located on Maui's southwest coast, this second-floor, one-bedroom condo in a 1975 building is steps from the beachfront Waipuilani Park. The open-plan apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking palm trees, a kitchen with a granite island, and an en suite bath behind a sliding barn door.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Downstairs are a shared pool and parking; popular beaches are minutes away. $485,000. Jason Clark, Island Sotheby's International Realty, (808) 281-5988.