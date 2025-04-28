7 essentials to pack for your perfect sun-kissed beach day
Leakproof coolers and comfy chairs are a must
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Want to make the most of your beach day? Stock your gear with items that will keep you cool, comfortable and sun-safe. Luxe beach towels, shade-providing tents and adjustable padded chairs are some of the essentials that a day of sun and sand demand.
Brooklinen Cabana Stripe beach towel
This plush, oversized towel feels like a warm hug after spending time in the water. One side is "super soft" velour that's "great for lounging on for hours," The Strategist said, while the "absorbent" terry side will "dry you off in an instant." Made of 100% cotton and available in five color options. ($59, £45.50, Brooklinen)
Homevative folding backpack beach chair
Homevative's lightweight folding chair can go just about anywhere. It is "easy to carry across all sorts of terrain — sidewalks, gravel, staircases and, of course, sand," Real Simple said, and has plenty of pockets, including an insulated pouch "perfect" for keeping cans and bottles cool in the sun. The chair also adjusts to five positions with a "crucial" flat option that facilitates "cozy" beach naps. ($70, £54, Amazon; $65, Homevative)
RTIC Ultra-Tough Soft Pack cooler
RTIC's Ultra-Tough Soft Pack keeps the cold in. Fill it with ice and the contents "stay cool for up to two days," Condé Nast Traveler said. The lightweight cooler is waterproof and leakproof, plus — bonus! — it floats. Choose from four sizes that hold 12, 20, 30 or 40 cans, with room for snacks, sandwiches, fruit and other goodies. (Starting at $95, £74, Amazon)
Safego portable lock box
Sometimes, the entire crew wants to go in the water at once, so no one remains on the sand to watch everyone's belongings. Enter the Safego portable lock box.
Clip it onto your beach chair, and you can "take a dip without fear" that someone will grab your "wallet, smart phone or other essential items," Oprah Daily said. The safe can be opened with a customizable three-digit code or key. ($45, £35 Amazon)
Spikeball
The creators of Spikeball describe it as "if volleyball and foursquare had a baby," and they are spot on. This portable game can easily be set up on the beach, and the original kit comes with a net, three balls and carrying case. Want to play after dark? Consider buying "glow-in-the dark balls," CNN said. ($70, £54, Amazon)
Sun Ninja tent
Leave the flimsy beach umbrella at home and instead consider the Sun Ninja tent. Made of elastic spandex, it is "impressively portable and versatile," Gear Junkie said, and able to "hold up to breezy conditions." The shade offers excellent sun protection, with a UPF 50+ rating, and can be "set up in a variety of ways," depending on what you need. Choose from a two-person, four-person or eight-person tent and from four colors. (Starting at $90, £70, Amazon; starting at $90, Sun Ninja)
Supergoop! Play Everyday sunscreen
Keep sun damage and burns at bay with Supergoop! Play Everyday lotion for face and body. This broad spectrum, SPF 50 sunscreen protects against UVA, UVB and IRA rays and is "fast absorbing," Condé Nast Traveler said. Water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, this sunscreen stays put in the water and "doesn't leave that greasy feeling behind." ($36, £28, Amazon; $36, Ulta)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
