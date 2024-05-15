7 SPF products to get your skin through the summer

From sunscreen sticks to lip balms

Photo collage of two couples applying sunscreen on the beach, and an SPF lip product by Salt&Stone.
SPF comes in liquid, stick, mist, balm and powder form
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Sun protection is important year-round, but becomes even more vital during the summer months. To help shield your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, always go for broad spectrum products with an SPF of at least 30, and remember to reapply throughout the day. Here are seven SPF products — in liquid, stick, mist, balm and powder form — to add to your repertoire.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Health And Wellness Shopping
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸