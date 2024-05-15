7 SPF products to get your skin through the summer
From sunscreen sticks to lip balms
Sun protection is important year-round, but becomes even more vital during the summer months. To help shield your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, always go for broad spectrum products with an SPF of at least 30, and remember to reapply throughout the day. Here are seven SPF products — in liquid, stick, mist, balm and powder form — to add to your repertoire.
Abib Quick Sunstick Protection Bar SPF 50+
Wearing a hat, sunglasses and long-sleeved shirt is the best way to safeguard your epidermis, but sometimes you need to show a little skin. Defend yourself with the hydrating Abib Quick Sunstick Protection Bar, a lightweight formula made with ceramide and acacia peptide that glides on and does not leave behind a white cast. The wide, curved packaging makes it easy to grip and ensures an even application.
$18.49, Amazon
Arcona Reozone Sunscreen SPF 30
A healthy slathering of Arcona Reozone Sunscreen on the face, neck and décolleté offers a double whammy of sun protection and hydration. This "no-fuss" product is made with sunflower seed oil and goes on "feather-light," W Magazine said, so it can be worn on its own or safely underneath makeup "without the risk of pilling." The non-greasy formula is vegan and works with all skin types.
$34, Arcona
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen helps dispel the myth that those with more melanin in their skin are 100% safe from getting burned. The brand was created by "women of color for people of color, because we get sunburned, too," and the SPF 30 sunscreen is infused with a harmonious blend of moisturizing avocado oil, soothing jojoba oil and nutrient-rich sunflower oil. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, it "applies easily," Parents said, but the "biggest appeal is its clear application — there's no ghostly white cast."
$10.96, Amazon
Brush On Block SPF 30 Translucent Mineral Powder Sunscreen
Perfect for touch-ups throughout the day, Brush on Block SPF 30 Translucent Mineral Powder Sunscreen contains reef-friendly ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. The refillable brush provides a "seamless application that won't mess up your makeup," Oprah Daily said, and allows for even distribution on the scalp and part lines. Dermatologists advise that powders are not an alternative to liquid sunscreens, but can be used to freshen up on the go.
$34, Amazon
Coola Scalp & Hair Sunscreen Mist
Your scalp is vulnerable to the sun's rays too, but in the mad dash to put on sunscreen before getting to the beach or hitting the pool, the head often gets forgotten. Put a bottle of Coola's Scalp & Hair Sunscreen Mist in your bag so you can spritz yourself whenever necessary. The non-greasy formula ensures your hair will not get weighed down and as a bonus, the spray has a pleasant scent that evokes the salty ocean air.
$28, Coola
EltaMD UV Active Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
Cover yourself from head to toe with this face and body sunscreen. Dermatologists love the reliability of EltaMD products, and the UV Active Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50+ is sweat and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, fragrance and oil-free, and non-comedogenic. It also received high marks from the testers at Women's Health, who like that it comes in a lotion or spray and "contains antioxidants to defend your skin against damaging free radicals."
$36.10, Amazon
Salt & Stone Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30
No chapped lips here. Salt & Stone's cruelty-free Sunscreen Lip Balm is made with non-nano zinc oxide, sweet almond oil, argan oil and bisabolol, an oil with anti-aging and soothing properties. This combination leaves lips feeling soft, without any white residue. Since the balm goes on smoothly, it can easily be topped with lipstick for a burst of color.
$9, Amazon
