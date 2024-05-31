Properties of the week: houses with swimming pools
Featuring properties in Devon, Cumbria and Surrey
Devon: Little Silver House, South Molton
An outstanding country residence in 1.77 acres. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, self-contained 2-bed annexe, heated swimming pool. £800,000; GTH
Cumbria: Finkle Lodge, Portinscale
A fine mid-century Scandinavian-style lodge with panoramic lake views. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, heated swimming pool, garden house, garage. £2m; Fine & Country
East Sussex: Hollis Street Farm, Bexhill-on-Sea
This stunning Grade II period house is set in 7.4 acres of land. Main suite, 5 further beds (2 en suite), kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, study, cinema room, outbuildings, heated swimming pool, garden. £1.75m; Batcheller Monkhouse
Surrey: Coombeswell, Haslemere
A charming rustic house within ten acres of land surrounded by Hindhead Commons and the Devil's Punch Bowl, a National Trust Parkland. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, heated swimming pool, garden. £1,399,950; Knight Frank
Herefordshire: Maund Farm, Bodenham
Historic Grade II farmhouse surrounded by woodland with far-reaching views and land amounting to more than 13 acres. Main suite, 6 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, conservatory, 3 receps, swimming pool, 2-bed converted barn, outbuildings. £1.8m; Knight Frank
Devon: The Old Rectory, Chulmleigh
Devon: The Old Rectory, Chulmleigh
Oxfordshire: Wellshead House, Harwell
Superb house with a stunning garden. Main suite, 6 further beds (1 en suite), 5 receps, swimming pool, 1-bed annexe. £2.95m; The Country House Dept.
East Sussex: Doucegrove Farm, Northiam
Grade II residence in about 17 acres. Main suite, 4 further beds (3 en suite), kitchen, 3 receps, indoor swimming pool, garden. £2.5m; Phillips & Stubbs
