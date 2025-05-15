6 elegant Queen Anne Victorian homes
Featuring original diamond-glass doors in New York and a registered historic landmark in Arkansas
Bayport, New York
This 1860 seven-bedroom home on Long Island has a wraparound porch, turret, and a fish-scale-shingled gable. The foyer features hand-carved oak details and coffered ceilings, connecting to a formal dining room with the original diamond-glass doors and a living room with a fireplace.
The 1.7-acre lot has a pool and a carriage house, and the beaches of the South Shore are about five minutes away. $1,799,000. Joanne Schloen, Howard Hanna Coach Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (516) 318-9243.
Berkeley, California
A colorful renovated 1901 five-bedroom in the Ocean View neighborhood features a diamond-shingled gable with a sunburst decoration. Inside are a vivid stained-glass window, reclaimed chestnut floors, an open kitchen with a Thermador range, and a dining area with French doors that open to a deck.
The property includes a yoga studio, a tree house, and a hot tub; shops and dining are nearby. $1,495,000. Jodi Nishimura, Kai Real Estate, (510) 459-0471.
Little Rock, Arkansas
Built in 1888, the Hornibrook Mansion, a registered historic landmark, currently operates as a B&B called The Empress of Little Rock. But the seven-bedroom main house could serve as a single-family home. It has a three-story corner tower, a library, a formal dining room, and a grand split staircase.
The half-acre property also includes a carriage house with three suites and is close to downtown. $1,799,000. Ryan Stephens, Engel & Völkers Little Rock, (501) 551-2430.
Yreka, California
Located in a small town about a half-hour from Mount Shasta, the Gillis House, a painted lady in the Free Classic style, was built in 1895. The five-bedroom features formal sitting rooms with carved wood molding, a third-floor ballroom, and an entry with delicate woodwork, stained glass, and a fireplace.
The half-acre lot has lawns, gardens, mature trees, and parking, and downtown is walkable. $995,000. Kathleen Manning, Sotheby's International Realty/Santa Cruz Brokerage, (831) 566-3127.
San Francisco
In the trendy neighborhood North of the Panhandle, or NoPa, this updated 1895 five-bedroom townhouse blends modern interiors with historic details. The four-story building features stained-glass windows, pocket doors, a carved staircase, playful tiling, and a kitchen with an eat-in island.
The lowest level opens to a private brick courtyard surrounded by hedges. A short walk takes you to Golden Gate Park and the painted-lady Victorians of Alamo Square. $4,349,000. Mollie Poe, Compass, (415) 902-2447.
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
At the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers, Harper's Ferry is where abolitionist John Brown staged his famous raid in 1859. This renovated red-brick 1912 Queen Anne revival in the town's historic district has four bedrooms and includes a foyer with a mural and carved staircase, chunky wood-trimmed windows, and a formal dining room with a built-in china cabinet.
Outside is a wraparound porch. $530,000. Morgan Martin Boyer, Hunt Country Sotheby's International Realty, (304) 596-3100.
