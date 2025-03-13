6 spacious homes for multi-generational families
Featuring a 1900 Jacobean-style mansion in Massachusetts and a 22.5-acre compound in California
Cranberry Isles, Maine
Two furnished homes, eight-bedroom Woodlawn and three-bedroom Ledgelawn, anchor this 5-acre estate on Little Cranberry Island. Woodlawn, an 1890 Colonial, has an updated kitchen, formal dining room, generous living spaces, and airy decks; Ledgelawn, also with kitchen and dining and living rooms, retains extensive original details; both houses come with curated fabrics and antiques.
Outside are ocean and Acadia National Park views and a beach, and two of the acres are buildable. $2,650,000. Story Litchfield, LandVest/Christie’s International Real Estate, (207) 276-3840.
Hamilton, Massachusetts
The Brackenside Estate, a 1900 Jacobean-style mansion, includes nine bedrooms plus a one-bedroom apartment with kitchen, living room, and den. The house features original carved-plaster ceilings, paneling, trim, leaded windows, grand staircase, and eight fireplaces; an eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook; and a muralled dining room.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The 9.26-acre property has formal gardens, lawns, trees, stone walls, pool, pool house, hot tub, and a tennis court. $3,750,000. Lanse Robb, LandVest/Christie’s International Real Estate, (978) 590-0056.
Fredericksburg, Texas
Besides its four-bedroom main residence, an expanded, restored 1880 stone house, this 11-acre homestead includes four bed-and-breakfast cabins, built in 2020, each with kitchenette and bath. The house has an entertainer’s layout, with a chef’s kitchen opening to a living area overlooking the pool and spa; dining and family rooms; and a post-and-beam primary suite with a balcony.
The landscaped grounds include a firepit, studio, barn, and pasture with wildlife. $4,850,000. Adrianne Frost, Phyllis Browning Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (210) 627-1000.
Sonoma, California
This 22.5-acre Mission Highlands compound includes a four-bedroom Mediterranean-contemporary home and 640-square-foot casita. The main house has lofty ceilings, glass walls, eat-in chef’s kitchen, large living area, wine cellar, three offices, and two theaters.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The stone-terraced parcel, 11 minutes from downtown, has patios, infinity pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, bocce court, vineyard, fruit trees, hiking path, oak trees, and mountain views. $6,395,000. Tina Shone, Sotheby’s International Realty–Wine Country–Sonoma Brokerage, (707) 799-7556.
Holualoa, Hawaii
An ohana, or traditional in-law house, supplements this renovated 1984 four-bedroom home on the Kona coast. The open-plan ohana has a kitchen, living-dining room, and bedroom suite; the furnished main house features bronze doors to a foyer with embedded-rock planters, vaulted great room with basalt fireplace, gourmet kitchen, ocean-facing dining room, and wine cellar–cocktail bar.
The 5-acre lot next to a forest reserve has tropical flora, lanais, and a carriage house; Kailua-Kona is a 15-minute drive. $5,450,000. Carrie Nicholson, Hawaii Life One, (808) 896-9749.
Milford, Ohio
Two kitchens and separated bedrooms allow flexible living arrangements in this four-bedroom midcentury-modern home. Built in 1967, the house features distinctive architectural details; the entry, with terrazzo floors and a stacked-stone wall has floating wood stairs to an open main space with exposed beams, wood floors, fireplace, and oversize windows with leafy views.
The hilly 3.84-acre lot, 30 minutes from Cincinnati, has mature trees, yards, a garage, and a carport. $550,000. Jody Vineyard, Coldwell Banker Realty, (513) 383-4966.
-
The Seagull: Cate Blanchett leads 'powerhouse ensemble' in Chekhov classic
The Week Recommends Modern reboot has 'blown away the dust' from 1895 drama
By The Week UK Published
-
Black Bag: Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett star in 'punchy' thriller
The Week Recommends All-star Steven Soderbergh spy film is 'cool and confident'
By The Week UK Published
-
Get Millie Black: a gritty Jamaica-set police procedural
Scripted by Booker Prize-winner Marlon James, the series touches upon the homophobia still prevalent in Jamaica
By The Week UK Published
-
Road trip: New England’s maple syrup season
Feature New England is serving up maple syrup in delicious and unexpected ways
By The Week US Published
-
Music reviews: Mdou Moctar, Panda Bear, and Tate McRae
Feature “Tears of Injustice,” “Sinister Grift,” and “So Close to What”
By The Week US Published
-
Film reviews: Mickey 17 and Last Breath
Feature An expendable space plebe reaches his limit and a diving team loses a man
By The Week US Published
-
Elliot Ackerman’s 6 favorite books on war and duty
Feature The Marine veteran recommends works by Robert A. Heinlein, John le Carré, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Book reviews: ‘Waste Wars: The Wild Afterlife of Your Trash’ and ‘Love and Need: The Life of Robert Frost’s Poetry’
Feature The dirty global trash trade and Robert Frost’s poetic life
By The Week US Published