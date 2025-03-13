6 spacious homes for multi-generational families

Cranberry Isles, Maine

Two furnished homes, eight-bedroom Woodlawn and three-bedroom Ledgelawn, anchor this 5-acre estate on Little Cranberry Island. Woodlawn, an 1890 Colonial, has an updated kitchen, formal dining room, generous living spaces, and airy decks; Ledgelawn, also with kitchen and dining and living rooms, retains extensive original details; both houses come with curated fabrics and antiques.

Outside are ocean and Acadia National Park views and a beach, and two of the acres are buildable. $2,650,000. Story Litchfield, LandVest/Christie’s International Real Estate, (207) 276-3840.

Hamilton, Massachusetts

The Brackenside Estate, a 1900 Jacobean-style mansion, includes nine bedrooms plus a one-bedroom apartment with kitchen, living room, and den. The house features original carved-plaster ceilings, paneling, trim, leaded windows, grand staircase, and eight fireplaces; an eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook; and a muralled dining room.

The 9.26-acre property has formal gardens, lawns, trees, stone walls, pool, pool house, hot tub, and a tennis court. $3,750,000. Lanse Robb, LandVest/Christie’s International Real Estate, (978) 590-0056.

Fredericksburg, Texas

Besides its four-bedroom main residence, an expanded, restored 1880 stone house, this 11-acre homestead includes four bed-and-breakfast cabins, built in 2020, each with kitchenette and bath. The house has an entertainer’s layout, with a chef’s kitchen opening to a living area overlooking the pool and spa; dining and family rooms; and a post-and-beam primary suite with a balcony.

The landscaped grounds include a firepit, studio, barn, and pasture with wildlife. $4,850,000. Adrianne Frost, Phyllis Browning Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (210) 627-1000.

Sonoma, California

This 22.5-acre Mission Highlands compound includes a four-bedroom Mediterranean-contemporary home and 640-square-foot casita. The main house has lofty ceilings, glass walls, eat-in chef’s kitchen, large living area, wine cellar, three offices, and two theaters.

The stone-terraced parcel, 11 minutes from downtown, has patios, infinity pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, bocce court, vineyard, fruit trees, hiking path, oak trees, and mountain views. $6,395,000. Tina Shone, Sotheby’s International Realty–Wine Country–Sonoma Brokerage, (707) 799-7556.

Holualoa, Hawaii

An ohana, or traditional in-law house, supplements this renovated 1984 four-bedroom home on the Kona coast. The open-plan ohana has a kitchen, living-dining room, and bedroom suite; the furnished main house features bronze doors to a foyer with embedded-rock planters, vaulted great room with basalt fireplace, gourmet kitchen, ocean-facing dining room, and wine cellar–cocktail bar.

The 5-acre lot next to a forest reserve has tropical flora, lanais, and a carriage house; Kailua-Kona is a 15-minute drive. $5,450,000. Carrie Nicholson, Hawaii Life One, (808) 896-9749.

Milford, Ohio

Two kitchens and separated bedrooms allow flexible living arrangements in this four-bedroom midcentury-modern home. Built in 1967, the house features distinctive architectural details; the entry, with terrazzo floors and a stacked-stone wall has floating wood stairs to an open main space with exposed beams, wood floors, fireplace, and oversize windows with leafy views.

The hilly 3.84-acre lot, 30 minutes from Cincinnati, has mature trees, yards, a garage, and a carport. $550,000. Jody Vineyard, Coldwell Banker Realty, (513) 383-4966.